Nazarbayev University elects new President

On June 28, the Nazarbayev University Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Ahmad Waqar as the President of the University, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the University.

Ahmad Waqar is a British citizen and holds a PhD from the University of Bradford (UK).

Dr. Waqar progressed from being a professor at the University of York (UK) and University College London (UK) to becoming the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Middlesex University (UK).

From 2001 to 2004, Dr. Waqar served as Chief Social Scientist at the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Since 2017, he occupied the position of Chancellor at Abu Dhabi University. Under his leadership, Abu Dhabi University rose to the ranking of 250-300 among the world’s best universities in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023.

He is the author of more than 90 research papers published in prestigious scientific journals.