Nazarbayev University has made great contribution to improving the quality of education in Kazakhstan - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nazarbayev University has made a great contribution to improving the quality of education in Kazakhstan, this statement was made today by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the graduation ceremony in Nazarbayev University.

"Kazakhstan gained the honorable 33th place in literacy rate ranking, and the quality of education rose by 10 points. This is a good assessment of our education system. And the university has made great contribution to this," said the President. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan has achieved a lot over the years of independence. The country faces major challenges including the establishment of a modern system of healthcare, education, carrying out deep reforms in all areas of the economy, the implementation of Nurly Zhol program. He added that Kazakhstan put its hopes on the graduates of Nazarbayev University.