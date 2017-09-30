Nazarbayev University holds Open House Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nazarbayev University has held the Open House Day for potential students and their parents today, Kazinform reports.

Guests of the university were offered a great opportunity to learn more about the degrees and programs taught there and take tours around its campus

Kadisha Dairova, Vice-President for Student Affairs and International Cooperation, said that parents and potential students are always curious to learn more about the university and its programs, meet with the faculty. The number of students who want to study at the university grows every year.







In her words, nowadays the university is a popular choice among potential students. Every year half of its graduates proceed their studies under Master's PhD degrees at the world's top-ranking universities.







"Few universities in the world can boast such figures. Right now we have over 4,000 students studying here. Most of them are Foundation and Bachelor students," said Ms Dairova, adding that there are up to 8 potential students per place on average.







The Vice-President of the university also revealed that School of Mining and Geosciences will be launched at the university in partnership with the Colorado School of Mines.



