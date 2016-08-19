Nazarbayev University launches Astana Business Campus Quick Start Acceleration Program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ABC Quick Start Acceleration Program for beginning startup companies, inventors and innovators is launching at the Astana Business Campus innovation cluster, NURIS . This is the first acceleration program of Nazarbayev University and Astana Business Campus innovation cluster. Through this program, young innovators of Kazakhstan will have an access to both local and international technology and business experts' pool, a press release reads.

The АВС Quick Start is a 12 weeks Acceleration Program. During the first month of the program selected participants will focus on gaining basic skills required to set up business models of their projects. At the end of the first month, participants will be required to present their projects to potential investors. Meetings with local and international investors, business angels and venture capital funds will be held in the next two months every week. Upon completion of the program, all projects will be presented using Demo Day, where the finalists will be announced. As expected finalists will have an opportunity to present their own projects within international investment events.

Teams of two or three people can take part in the program. Only candidates under age 35 can be team members.

As the projects are aimed at the global markets, it is desirable for teams to have one speaker fluent in English.

Each team must have a working prototype (MVP).

Projects oriented to global markets will be an advantage in selection process.

Projects should have one of the following priority directions:

• Biomedicine

• Infrastructure and cleantech

• Social innovations

• Education technologies

• Fintech

• IT&mobilе

It is expected to select up to 10 teams in the first intake. Each selected team will receive seed financing up to 3,500,000 KZT equal to US $ 10,000. Citizens of Kazakhstan are eligible to take part in the program, while a number of benefits will be provided for Nazarbayev University students. Following international practice, an accelerator will be included in the authorized capital of program participants in the amount of five (5) percent. This requirement does not apply to Nazarbayev University students’ projects.

To receive financing, candidates must have a registered entity in Kazakhstan.

The program will be implemented on the Nazarbayev University Technopark platform in Astana.



The Technopark has necessary equipment and highly qualified staff to work on prototype.



The Technopark is an innovation platform and accelerator for projects with high market potential. Currently, Astana Business Campus already renders a number of commercial services to outside companies, and offers a range of activities to support projects and high quality services to its residents.



Recognized world-class experts in biomedicine, robotics, IT, energy, and cleantech fields is an additional advantage of the Acceleration Program within Nazarbayev University.



Candidates can preliminary register for the event at www.quickstart.kz





