Nazarbayev unveils Kazakh-Chinese Business Forum in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the Kazakh-Chinese Business Forum in Astana in a video message on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Cargoes from Europe to China are transported via Kazakhstan in 15 days. Shipment of the same cargoes via sea might have taken up to 4 to 6 weeks," President Nazarbayev told participants of the forum. "[Kazakhstan and China] are bringing their logistics and transportation routes in sync. The joint cooperation program in the sphere of industry and investment is underway. 51 Kazakh-Chinese investment projects to the tune of over $27 billion are being implemented within its framework. This is a sign of trust of investors and the fact Kazakhstan attaches great attention to improving its investment climate. The experts claim Kazakhstan is the best country for doing business in the region."



The Kazakh leader also pointed out that Kazakhstan had joined the WTO, become an associated member of the OECD Investment Committee, acceded to the declaration on international investment. China's CNPC plays an active role in the Foreign Investors' Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company is Kazakhstan's strategic partner in the development of the country's oil and gas market.



The President of Kazakhstan also mentioned the ambitious plans of the country to privatize some of its biggest companies and cooperate within PPP.



One of the most promising areas for cooperation in Kazakhstan, according to President Nazarbayev, is the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) launched in the Kazakh capital. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that ‘AIFC is the embodiment of the best models of the financial centers in New York, Singapore, London and Dubai'.



"Distinguished participants of the forum, robust growth of trade turnover and investments illustrates successful nature of commercial and economic cooperation between our countries. I am confident that this forum will promote further development of our partnership... I wish you fruitful work and new success," the Head of State said in conclusion.