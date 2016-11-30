Nazarbayev unveils the secret to happiness

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev became a guest at Nurlan Koyanbayev's show "Tungi Studyia" on Kazakhstan TV Channel.

According to him, recently Harvard University has conducted a survey on "What is happiness?" Several thousands of people answered that happiness consists of some simple things.



"First of all, your child is your happiness. Secondly, happiness is to care of those who need it. Happiness is when you give a half of your food to a starving person. To love a child, to communicate with your spouse, friends - these supposedly little things bring happiness to a man. You know it. Be happy!" said the President.