Nazarbayev urged to create cyber shield

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan called security status a criterion of a strong and capable state.

"Fight against cybercrime is becoming more relevant. I instruct the Government and the National Security Committee to create a cyber shield to protect Kazakhstan's system, - Nursultan Nazarbayev said in the Message he delivered on January 31.

The President also underscored the need to work on prevention of religious extremism, including on the Internet and social networks.

"In prisons there has to be organized work on theological rehabilitation support for the sentenced persons. It is necessary to take additional steps for spiritual and moral education of the young generation", - N. Nazarbayev said.

Speaking about counteraction to terrorism, the President defined fight against financing of the destructive forces and communications with foreign terrorist organizations as the key direction as the key direction.

It is necessary to actively engage the non-governmental sector and religious associations. All these measures should be considered in the State Program on counteraction to religious extremism and terrorism for 2017-2020.