Nazarbayev urged to create trade missions abroad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has commented on replacement of senior executives of ministries and state agencies and the principles of staff policy in the diplomatic service.

Akorda has posted a video of President Nazarbayev on social media. "The Ambassadors who have come to retirement age will be dismissed and replaced with new persons. Embassies should pay special attention to the staff issue. Kazakhstan should create trade representation offices in Russia, China, Germany, France, USA and other European countries. We cannot just be doing foreign policy abroad. Kazakhstan is not a big country like Russia or USA", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.