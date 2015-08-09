Nazarbayev urges all akims to use existing resources effectively

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the course of his working trip to the South Kazakhstan region, President Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in a sitting of the regional Maslikhat during which the deputies unanimously approved the candidacy of the new regional governor - Beibut Atamkulov.

The Head of State noted that previous Akim Askar Myrzakhmetov has done huge work due to which the region's economy is boosting to date. "Social facilities are built and service sector experiences growth. A. Myrzakhmetov's experience and authority will be in demand in Nur Otan, the leading political force of the country, the President emphasized.

Introducing the new Governor at a meeting with the regional authorities the Head of State noted Atamkulov's experience in various sectors of management, high level of knowledge and expressed confidence that he would successfully cope with all the objectives set.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that due to the tough economic situation all the akims of the country would have to effectively utilize the existing resources.

"The government of the country takes systemic measures to overcome the crisis. The industrialization program aims at raising economic sustainability, lowering dependence on the world prices for crude and improving the situation in small and medium businesses. Nurly Zhol program should also become an efficient anti-crisis tool", the Head of State said. The President noted also the importance of realization of the region's potential and set several key tasks to it, such as industrial development including, formation of a uranium cluster, further improvement of conditions for SME growth, advancing the efficiency of agro-industrial complex and minimization of the area of idle lands. The head of State also commissioned the Governor to solve the most urgent social issues in the region, in particular, to liquidate three-shift schools, to provide more pre-school educational facilities while utilizing the budgetary funds rationally.