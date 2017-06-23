EN
    13:31, 23 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev urges Kazakh youth worldwide to take part in an exciting project

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has urged Kazakh youth worldwide to take part in the exciting project - translation of the world's 100 best textbooks into the Kazakh language, Kazinform reports. 

    At the 5th World Kurultai of Kazakhs President Nazarbayev claimed that this project is of paramount importance not only for nationals of Kazakhstan, but also for all Kazakhs around the world.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev set the goal of translating the world's 100 best textbooks into Kazakh. In his words, it will allow the compatriots who live abroad to enjoy reading the best textbooks in their native language.

    The Head of State encourage the Kazakh youth in different parts of the world to take part in the project.

     

     

