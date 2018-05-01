Nazarbayev urges Kazakhstanis to preserve their unity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has urged Kazakhstanis to preserve their unity, Kazinform reports.

Speaking at the solemn concert at the Kazakh Yeli square in Astana, the Head of State once again extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Day of Unity of the Kazakhstan People. He wished every family in Kazakhstan happiness, wellbeing and kindness.



He also urged Kazakhstanis to preserve unity as, according to him, our country has been built upon it.



In his speech President Nazarbayev reminded that many years ago the totalitarian regime decided to deports millions of people - Germans, Uigurs, Koreans, Ukrainians - to the Kazakh steppes and leave them here to their fate. It was believed that they would not survive.



"But on the contrary, thanks to deep respect of the local people - Kazakhs - we have survived, built a country and continue to develop(...) Let's cherish our unity, because it is our happiness," Nazarbayev told the crowd that gathered at the Kazakh Yeli square to celebrate the Day of Unity.



