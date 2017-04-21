Nazarbayev urges mayor to submit proposals on Astana dense development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has instructed Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev to put forward proposals on dense development of the Kazakh capital city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We should get rid of shabby buildings in central parts of the city. If it is necessary to submit specific law to the Parliament, then, let's do it," President Nazarbayev said at the session on the issues of preparation for the EXPO-2017 event on Friday.



Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed there is no need to develop new land plots or steppes around Astana. Local authorities, in his words, should focus on the development of territories that already have necessary infrastructure.



"Let's develop territories within the boundaries of the city after the shabby buildings are demolished and, then, we'll see," Nazarbayev insisted.



The Head of State also added that housing should be constructed at the expense of private investment as well as public and private partnership.



"I instruct Astana mayor to submit proposals on the dense development of the capital city. We commission more and more housing every year. However, housing queue of the state housing fund grows bigger and bigger," Nazarbayev pointed out.