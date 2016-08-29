Nazarbayev urges nuclear states to reduce their arsenals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM All nuclear states need to set to negotiations and elaborate the Universal Treaty on Nuclear Weapons Reduction, said Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, at the anti-nuclear conference in Astana today.

"The process of reduction of nuclear arsenals must be multilateral and involve the countries possessing such types of arms de-facto. We know that their number exceeds 20 today. They are deemed as being outside the nuclear zone. Prior to this, we need to fully legalize the nuclear statuses of the countries falling within the threshold group," Nazarbayev noted.