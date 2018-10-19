Nazarbayev urges to find solution to existing conflicts

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Taking the floor at the plenary session of the Asia-Europe Forum Summit in Brussels, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said that international policy has reached its peak of tension amid growing conflict proneness of the world and increasing number of sanctions and trade wars.

"We should use the current Asia-Europe Forum Summit to settle these problems. Unfortunately, at present stage, the world feels need in productive dialogue and mutual understanding. We all are the witnesses of the current economic and political confrontation which can be compared with the Cuban missile crisis of the 60s of the last century," said the President, Akorda press service informed.



He noted that the Summit should call the U.S, Russia, China, European Union and other powers to search for the solutions to the existing conflicts in the world.



"The situation will deteriorate if we do not regulate the situation in Syria, Ukraine and other countries. International terrorism will remain the main problem until the threat of ballistic missiles spread is removed," he stressed.



The President emphasized that the situation in some poor countries is aggravated with the worsening of the world's economic condition and this poses a serious threat to the whole mankind.



"After the World Was II and other conflicts the leaders of the countries established close cooperation and contributed to finding the ways of fighting terrorism. Therefore I call all the countries for a dialogue and use Astana platform for holding the talks," concluded the President.



The Head of State confirmed again Kazakhstan's readiness to join the partnership aimed at countering the global challenges of Asia and Europe.