Nazarbayev: Uzbekistan is our strategic partner and fraternal country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The meeting between Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the Head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has started in Akorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I wholeheartedly and fraternally welcome you in the land of Kazakhstan. We have been looking forward to see you, and it is your first visit as the President. We congratulate you on election by Uzbek people. Uzbekistan is our strategic partner, neighbor and fraternal country. Our people wish you prosperity and well-being. (...) And in cultural and humanitarian issues we are seriously counting on Uzbekistan, and you personally. We will do our utmost to make your visit successful. We started our negotiations already yesterday and we told that we have already done the work on opening borders for transport and trade", Nazarbayev said.

The Head of the State noted that all this resulted in sharp increase in trade between the two countries and starting delivery of new products.

Also, Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the mutual economic and trade relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have grown by 30 percent.

It should be noted that it is the first official visit to Kazakhstan by Shavkat Mirziyoyev as the President of Uzbekistan.