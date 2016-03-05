ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today McDonald's fast-food restaurant in Astana, Akorda press service informs.

The Head of State familiarized himself with the work of the restaurant and met with its staff.

The 206-seat restaurant covers the area of 863 square kilometers. The latest design concepts and modern systems of serving the customers were applied in interior decoration.

The second McDonald's will be opened this year too. 15 more restaurants will be opened in the nearest five years.

The products to the McDonald's restaurants will be bought from reliable suppliers only. Alongside, the enterprise is going to work with local producers.

The official opening of the restaurant will take place March 8.