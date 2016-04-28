Nazarbayev visited La Traviata at Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State visited yesterday La Traviata staged at Astana Opera Theatre, Akorda press service informs.

The main roles were performed by laureate of international contests Maria Mudryak and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan N.Bekmukhambetov.

Giuseppe Verdi's opera was directed by Henning Brockhaus, who used a number of interesting scenic solutions. The opera was acoompanied by theTheatre's Symphonic Orchestra conducted by Maestro Abzal Mukhitdinov and chorus led by E.Dautova.

