Nazarbayev visited LLP Zhaken-1 in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today LLP Zhaken-1 in Shortandy district of Akmola region.

According to the company’s chief Viktor Kovalyov, the LLP specializes in cropping. The enterprise possesses 11,057 hectares of agricultural lands, 9,382 of which are used for cropping and 1,453 hectares are used as pastures. 8,504 hectares of lands were planted with crops (6,459 hectares – wheat, 2,045 hectares – barley). Last year, the company harvested 16.2centners of grain per hectare.

At a meeting with agricultural producers, the President was reported about the course of harvesting campaign.



