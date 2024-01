SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev together with the CIS leaders visited The Nutcracker ballet by composer P.I.Tchaikovsky staged at the State Academic Mariinsky Theatre, Akorda press service informed.

Laureate of the State Prize of Russia Mihail Shemyakin is a stage designer, author of decorations and costumes and the whole visual concept of the ballet.