EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:55, 29 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev visits children's technical school in Pavlodar

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to micro-district Saryarka and children's technical school during his working trip to Pavlodar city today, the president press service reports.

    During the visit, President Nazarbayev was briefed on the progress of construction of apartment complex and development of infrastructure of the micro-district.

    Also, Nursultan Nazarbayev familiarized with the local area development plan in accordance with which two kindergartens and several sociocultural facilities will be built in the micro-district. Reconstruction of local roads and utility lines, greening of the area and infrastructure development is planned as well.

    Afterwards, the Kazakh leader made a stop at the children's technical school situated in the new micro-district.

    At school, students master the fundamentals of robotic science, radio electronics, aeromodeling and ship modeling. The school has 15 modernly equipped classrooms.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Regions News President Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!