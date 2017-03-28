Nazarbayev visits Dubai International Financial Center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of his working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the management of the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the negotiations, Nursultan Nazarbayev familiarized with the center's day-to-day functioning as well as was briefed on further prospects of its development.



It was noted that thanks to the center's contribution to Dubai's GDP it has grown by 8% since its establishment. The companies registered at the center have seen considerable growth as well.







President Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan studies and applies the UAE experience in the work of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).



Nursultan Nazarbayev also shared his vision of AIFC‘s development into the leading financial structure in the Eurasian region created on the basis of the Astana-based center.



In conclusion, the sides touched upon the results and prospects of further bilateral cooperation.