Nazarbayev visits new Aulie-Ata International Airport passenger terminal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited a new passenger terminal of the Aulie-Ata International Airport today, the Akorda's press service reports.

During the visit, the Head of State inspected the new terminal and was briefed on the reconstruction works done at the airport. The airport now boasts an impressive array of aircraft service facilities, including the modern airport system, air terminal, airfield, aircraft maintenance base and more.