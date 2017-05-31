Nazarbayev visits new terminal of Astana International Airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited a new terminal of the Astana International Airport today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the visit, the Head of State was briefed on added functionality, increase handling capacity and transit potential of the new terminal.

According to general director of the airport Radilbek Adimolda, the terminal will function in test mode for the next 5-6 days starting tomorrow. After that the terminal with total area of 47,000 square meters will be launched officially.



It has an international and VIP terminals, six hardstands, 42 passport control booths and other facilities.



Estimated capacity of the new terminal totals 5 million people per year (1,775 passengers - during rush hour). The capacity of the old terminal amounts to 3 million passengers per year. That means that the Astana International Airport can serve up to 8 million passengers per year.



Construction of the new terminal began in 2015 within the framework of the Nurly zhol program.















