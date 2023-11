PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in North Kazakhstan region for a working visit.

The President is expected to survey grain fields of LLP Shagala Agro based in Kyzylzhar region. A meeting with the local agricultural producers will be held too.



Nursultan Nazarbayev will also visit the new Sports Palace in Petropavlovsk to meet local community there.