ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Despite the economic crisis, volume of international reserves of the Republic of Kazakhstan, including the reserves of the National Fund, amounts to $95 billion or approximately 50% of GDP, according to President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"We are carrying out the industrial and innovative policy and investing into infrastructure because Kazakhstan has managed to accumulate funds beforehand. Volume of international reserves of the Republic of Kazakhstan, including the reserves of the National Fund, amounts to $95 billion or approximately 50% of GDP," the Kazakh President said at the plenary session themed "New economic reality: diversification, innovations and economy of knowledge" within the framework of the 9th Astana Economic Forum on Thursday.