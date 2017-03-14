Nazarbayev wishes Akmola region to yield good harvest this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a session on socioeconomic development of Kokshetau city in Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

At the onset of the meeting, President Nazarbayev introduced new akim (governor) of Akmola region Malik Murzalin to participants of the session.



The President lauded positive economic growth in the region, especially in industrial and agricultural spheres as well as in terms of attraction of investment and construction.



"Having survived three economic crises, we've preserved stability in the country and continue to develop. We had accumulated national reserve that enabled us to overcome economic difficulties. Now we are to achieve a new ambitious goal outlined in the state-of-the-nation address "The Third Modernization: Global Competitiveness" to enter the world's 30 most developed countries of the world," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the session.



The Head of State emphasized the need to use new knowledge and approaches while implementing the tasks set in the state-of-the-nation address.



The Kazakh leader also stressed that importance of implementation of the programs of industrialization and infrastructural development in the region and across the country.



"In the upcoming years 7,000 km of highways will be built in Kazakhstan. All regions will be linked by first-rate motorways. We are building those highways for our children and grandchildren. Additionally, airports are being restored and two sea ports are being built in the Caspian Sea," the President added.



The Head of State gave new governor Murzalin a number of tasks regarding further development of agricultural sector.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev praised tourist potential of the region in the context of the upcoming International specialized exhibition "EXPO 2017" and wished local agrarians to yield a good harvest.