Nazarbayeva hopes future generations to laud educational reforms in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy of Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Dariga Nazarbayeva has shared her thoughts on the experience that Kazakhstan accumulated in terms of reforms in the sphere of education over the years of its independence.

"These 25 years were not a walk in the park. The Kazakhstani system of education has gone through a whole spectrum of reforms. Some were successful, some were not. So it goes. Experience is the most valuable thing in the world. Now we have it. And I am confident we will solve all the problems to get ‘an excellent mark' from the future generations. Well, at least ‘a good mark'," said MP Nazarbayeva speaking at the event celebrating the winners of the republican competition "The Best Teacher" in Astana.



Nazarbayeva reminded that throughout all these years schoolchildren in Kazakhstan celebrated the Knowledge Day and the Farewell Bell ceremony every year, there were no wars. "Because wisdom of the people and their President allowed to preserve peace and unity in the country. This is our invaluable achievement. Our teachers greatly contributed to it," she added.



It should be noted that the republican competition "The Best Teacher" has become a good tradition. It is usually held on the threshold of the professional holiday - the Teacher's Day observed in Kazakhstan on the first Sunday of October.