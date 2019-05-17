Nazarbayeva received Chairman of Supervisory Board of Dialogue of Civilizations Institute Yakunin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayev has received today Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute Vladimir Yakunin, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Senate.

During the meeting, Vladimir Yakunin described in detail the activity of the Dialogue of Civilizations Institute whose goal is to promote a responsible dialogue aimed at development of common solutions to problems of humankind, generation of a pattern of a sustainable and harmonious development of countries without wars and conflicts.



In turn, Dariga Nazarbayeva told Vladimir Yakunin about the work conducted as part of the Congress of the World and Traditional Religions Leaders which had gained a worldwide recognition and had become an important element of the global inter-civilizational dialogue. Since the first convocation of the First Congress in 2003, the capital of Kazakhstan hosted 6 forums which united spiritual leaders and politicians for discussing the pressing issues of modernity and searching the ways of their settlement.



The next VII Congress is slated for 2021, she noted.



The sides discussed also the work of such authoritative discussion platforms as the Astana Club and Eurasian Media Forum.