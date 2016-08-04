EN
    12:14, 04 August 2016 | GMT +6

    NB Chief dispelled rumors about possible tenge devaluation

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev dispelled the rumors about devaluation of the national currency tenge.

    “I would like to comment on the rumors disseminated  in mass media and the society regarding the possibility of the tenge devaluation. In my opinion, the present tenge rate corresponds to the foreign and domestic economic parameters. All the ratios of the tenge rate against the currencies of our foreign trade partners and against oil prices reflect a balance, in our opinion. We do not observe any imbalance from the viewpoint of monetary policy and balance of payment,” said Daniyar Akishev.

    “There are no grounds to talk about any prerequisites to the change in currency exchange rates,” he added.

    According to Akishev, inflation in July made 0.5% and in January-July it made 5.2%. 

