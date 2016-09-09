EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:55, 09 September 2016 | GMT +6

    NB commissioned to solve situation of second-tier banks with ‘bad’ loan portfolios

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government's extended meeting, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev entrusted the National Bank of Kazakhstan with a task to solve the problems of the second-tier banks with ‘bad' loan portfolios.

    “By the end of the year, the National Bank and the Government must together solve the situation with the banks with ‘bad’ loan portfolios. We faced the same situation  in 2007-2009 and gained a very bad experience. We need to learn a lesson from such a negative experience and demand the banks to be more responsible,” said N.Nazarbayev.

    The President added also that the population must be regularly informed about the activities of the National Bank and the state of the country’s credit and financial system. 

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Government News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!