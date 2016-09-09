NB commissioned to solve situation of second-tier banks with ‘bad’ loan portfolios

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the Government's extended meeting, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev entrusted the National Bank of Kazakhstan with a task to solve the problems of the second-tier banks with ‘bad' loan portfolios.

“By the end of the year, the National Bank and the Government must together solve the situation with the banks with ‘bad’ loan portfolios. We faced the same situation in 2007-2009 and gained a very bad experience. We need to learn a lesson from such a negative experience and demand the banks to be more responsible,” said N.Nazarbayev.

The President added also that the population must be regularly informed about the activities of the National Bank and the state of the country’s credit and financial system.