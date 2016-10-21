NB: Kazakhstan retained positive GDP growth in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Despite significant decline in global economy and oil prices fall, Kazakhstan has retained its positive GDP growth. Chief banker of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev has said it today taking the floor at the Altai Invest 2016 Forum in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region.

“GDP growth in 2015 was at 1.2%. As per preliminary data, in 9months of 2016, GDP increased by 0.4%,” said Akishev.

In his opinion, such positive dynamics became a result of counter-cyclic measures of the country’s economic policy and structural reforms, namely, the Industrialization Program, National Plan – 100 Specific Steps on implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms and Nurly Zhol New Economic Policy.

“Kazakhstan is one of the most investment attractive countries in the CIS, for its liberal currency regime with no barriers for capital movement and commercial activity,” the Chairman of the National Bank added.