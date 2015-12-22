NB likely to raise tenge deposit rates

ALMATY. KAZINFORM National Bank will likely raise the interest rates on deposits in tenge. Chairman of the Bank Daniyar Akishev told it a briefing in Almaty today.

“To my mind, the interest rates on individuals’ deposits kept in the national currency tenge must comply with macroeconomic fundamental factors. The main factor here is inflation rate which is 12.8% now,” the chief banker of the country said.

“It is high time to raise interest rates on deposits in tenge. This issue is being discussed now. A decision will be adopted within a month,” added he.