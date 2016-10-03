NB’s gold and currency reserves increased by 12.7% since Jan 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per preliminary data, gold and currency reserves of the National Bank in Sep 2016 rose by 2.3% and made $31.4bln. Since January 2016, gold and currency reserves increased by 12.7% or by $3.5bln, according to Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev.

According to him, currency assets of the National Fund fell by 0.7% in a month and reached $64.4bln (since the year they increased by $0.9bln or by 1.4%). The international reserves of the country made $95.8bln in total.

“The number of tenge deposits in September started rising,” added Akishev.