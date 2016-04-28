NB started investing retirement assets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's National Bank started investing the retirement assets of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund in the areas outlined by the President. According to the press service of the Bank, the reserves will be invested throughout the year 2016.

The National Bank has adopted a package of measures on investing the retirement assets of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund in 2016 as per the Presidential instructions given on 10 February 2016 at the Government’s enlarged meeting. The list of financial instruments was elaborated by the National Bank and approved by the National Fund Management Council.

The Board of Directors of the National Fund approved also the methodology of investing the retirement assets in financial instruments of the second-tier banks. Besides, the Board of Directors defined and approved the rates of remuneration on financial instruments of quasi-governmental organizations and second-tier banks of the country.