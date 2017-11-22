NBK presents new 500 tenge bill

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Todayб the National Bank of Kazakhstan has issued the new 500 tenge note, Kazinform correspondent reports.







The new 500 tenge bill is the sixth in the Kazakh Eli series and its design is similar to that of higher denominations. The front of the new bank bill contains the images of the Kazakh Eli monument and doves and the reverse - of the Caspian Sea. The new 500 tenge bill will keep the same blue color.



According to the NBK Chair Daniyar Akishev, the inscriptions on the new bill are in Cyrillic, since it was designed and approved back in 2015.



The previous generation's 500 tenge bills will remain in circulation until June 10, 2020, and, then, will be withdrawn completely.