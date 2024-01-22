NCOC announces change in management board

In March 2024, Mr. Giancarlo Ruiu will take over the responsibilities as the new Managing Director of NCOC from Mr. Olivier Lazare, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of NCOC.

Mr Olivier Lazare joined NCOC in June 2021. He has brought a wealth of upstream and integrated gas experience from international onshore and offshore projects and has served at Shell throughout his career of 35+ years. During the past 6.5 years in Kazakhstan, he has demonstrated a deep understanding of the country's energy sector and its potential.

Under Olivier's leadership, NCOC elaborated growth projects and secured key decisions on gas projects that are crucial both for the North Caspian Sea Project and for the Republic of Kazakhstan. The successful completion of the second Turnaround allowed to steadily reach record production levels and a cumulative production of over 100 mln tons of oil since the Kashagan restart. The recent commissioning of the New Water Treatment plant allows to improve the environmental impact of the operations. The Company has achieved record levels of nationalisation and local content, and also implemented a number of significant social projects, with a particular focus on sustainable development of the Makat and Tupkaragan districts in the Atyrau and Mangystau regions.

Giancarlo Ruiu has over twenty years of widespread experience within the oil and gas fields management strategies, both in Kazakhstan and internationally, where he held managerial roles covering the full cycle of exploration, development and operations, as well as business development.

In his most recent assignment, he held the position of General Director of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V., earlier he held the roles of Head of Surface Program in Eni / ADNOC JV in Abu Dhabi, Managing Director in Eni Ghana and Kashagan Phase 1 Development Director in NCOC..

Over the course of his twenty years' career in the energy industry, Giancarlo has acquired robust leadership skills and sound experience working in complex ventures and building strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders.​