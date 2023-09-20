NCOC commences construction of new pipeline under 1 BCMA Project

Operator of North Caspian Sea Project, North Caspian Operating Company N.V. (NCOC), has started construction of a gas pipeline from Bolashak Oil Processing Facility (OPF) to the planned third-party onshore gas processing plant, Kazinform learned from the company's press office.

NCOC reports that has started the construction of a gas pipeline as part of its commitments under 1 BCMA Project (1 billion cubic meters per annum).

The gas pipeline with an approximate length of 15 km will be laid between the Bolashak OPF and the third-party gas plant. 16-inch line pipe custom-made for operations in the harsh conditions of the North Caspian project and compliant with international safety class standards are used for the construction of the gas pipeline. The pipes were transported by sea and land to the installation site by the local EPC contractor, KCOI LLP.

This project will involve evacuation of 1 billion cubic meters of raw gas per annum from the Bolashak OPF to the third-party gas processing plant. The construction of the gas processing plant is currently being carried out by JSC National Company QazaqGaz. The successful start-up of this project will increase oil production at the Kashagan field by ~25,000 barrels per day.

It should be noted that the implementation of this project will provide an increase in the gas resource base, supply of natural gas to the regions of Kazakhstan as well as create a multiplier effect for the country's economy.