NCOC denies oil spill reports at Kashagan offshore complex

NCOC, the Operator of the North Caspian project, conducts its activities within the norms and standards set in the emission permits and environmental impact assessments, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the NCOC press service.

The information about the alleged leak of oil, wastewater or other liquids at the Kashagan offshore complex on 30 March 2024 at 7:43 (GMT+5) or 2:43 (UTC) has not been confirmed by evidence.

According to satellite images SENTINEL-1A as of 30 March 2024 and TerraSAR-X as of 2 April 2024, a natural phenomenon was observed in the North Caspian Sea, including small portion close to north of Kashagan D island. Such phenomena were not present in other images in the following days.

The area near D island mentioned in the publication was surveyed with no spills or leaks detected.

NCOC's offshore facilities are operating normally.

Since the start of production in 2016, there have been no hydrocarbon spills from NCOC production facilities, which is being regularly reported, for example, through the annual Sustainability Report. ​