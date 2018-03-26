EN
    14:53, 26 March 2018 | GMT +6

    NCOC exported 11,5 mln tons of Kashagan oil

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - NCOC has shipped 11,5 million tons of oil from Kashagan field, Kazinform reports. 

    "Since early 2018 we have produced about 2,5 million tons of oil and about 1,5 billion cubic meters of gas. In total since September 2016 we exported 11,5 million tons of crude and we sold more than 3,5 billion cubic meters of natural gas. This gas goes to the pipeline system of KazTransGas," Managing Director of NCOC Bruno Jardin told Kazinform in an interview.

    At present, Kashagan oil is shipped in the western direction via Atyrau-Novorossiisk pipeline consortium, in the northern direction via Atyrau-Samara pipeline connected with the system of Russia's Transneft and in the eastern direction via Atyrau-Alashankou pipeline.

     

     

     

