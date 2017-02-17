NCOC to start Kashagan sulphur export in 2017

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - NCOC which operates the offshore field Kashagan in Atyrau region plans to start export of the sulphur produced as a result of treatment of the Kashagan's acid oil.

"During execution of the project it is supposed to sell the entire sulphur produced at Bolashak facility as a result of treatment of Kashagan oil. During the project in average there will be produced about 1.1 tons of elementary suphur per year which is 3,800 tons per day. Export of sales sulphur is planned for mid 2017", - said NCOC Managing Director Bruno Jardin.