NDU graduates join CSTO states' armed forces

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Defense University named after the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation held a graduation ceremony in Astana headed by the Defense Minister, Colonel-General Saken Zhasuzakov, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Defense Ministry.

More than 100 graduates joined the ranks of officers of Kazakh and the CSTO member states' Armed Forces.

The National Defense University is licensed to train military personnel for the armed forces of the CSTO member states, and among the today's graduates are representatives of Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.



"Training of military personnel is a matter of special national importance, and therefore you, graduates of the National Defense University, have to meet the highest demands of the time, have leadership qualities and become excellent specialists qualified in all spheres of military activities. The University has equipped you with the knowledge that will allow you to successfully plan various scale operations and firmly lead formations and military units," said Colonel-General Saken Zhasuzakov.



The National Defense University is the flagship in Kazakhstan's military education. In its training, the University uses the most advanced methods in order to ensure the mobility of listeners and professors and continuity of higher and postgraduate education.