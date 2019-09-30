NE India: Death toll from rain, flooding tops 90

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM At least 90 people have died in the northeastern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over the last four days after heavy rains wreaked havoc in the region.

According to state meteorologists, Uttar Pradesh got record rainfall on Friday -- 1,700% above normal -- with the state's east the worst hit, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least 73 people have died in Uttar Pradesh alone, according to state disaster management department data. Another 17 died in Bihar, said a state official.

On Saturday, 26 people died due to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, up from the previous toll of 47. Various districts cancelled school due to the heavy downpour.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed district officials to provide help to those affected by floods, announcing compensation of $5,700 for the families of those killed in flood-related incidents.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also ordered relief work for those hit by the floods.

«Many districts of the state have been affected by floods. Heavy downpour has affected normal life in many districts,» Kumar told reporters in Patna, the capital of Bihar.

«I have asked officials to extend help wherever needed. We have also shifted many people to relief camps, where the administration is looking after them.»

Three days of downpour left almost 80% of city localities flooded, including hospitals and schools. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was deployed at various points of the city for relief and rescue work.

The weather office issued a red alert for the city, warning of «heavy to very heavy rainfall» for Patna until Sept. 30.

Many hospitals in Patna are flooded after heavy rains hit the city. Videos on social media show flooding of roads leading to traffic jams, with electricity also disrupted in many parts of the city.