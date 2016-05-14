Near-border lands must not be leased to foreigners - D. Babamuratov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Near-border lands must not be leased to foreigners, head of youth movement "Bolashak" Dauren Babamuratov told at the 1st sitting of the Land Reform Commission in Astana today.

"Our near-border lands must not be leased to foreigners. There are a lot of territories with the population below the level of 20 thousand people. Therefore, we have not to lease lands to the states we have common borders," he noted.

He is sure that this should be applied to the southern territories in particular.

According to him, the Kazakhstanis need these lands themselves now, especially in rural areas. In this regard, D. Babamuratov proposed to form the state agricultural bank, which is going to be a financial organization extending credits to people from rural areas only.

"I think have to leave lands around villages to people who live there. We can't sell or lease those lands. People have cattle, they use those lands, they need them," he noted.

As earlier reported, N. Nazarbayev announced a moratorium on some norms of the Land Code that were not accepted by the people of the country till 2017.

According to the Head of State, it is highly important to consider this issue even more meticulously.