EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:36, 17 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Nearly 1,200 coronavirus variants cases detected in 50 U.S. states

    None
    None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Nearly 1,200 infection cases of coronavirus variants have been reported in the 50 U.S. states, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    The vast majority of these cases, 1,173, were caused by the variant known as B.1.1.7, which was originally detected in Britain, Xinhua reports.

    There were 17 cases of a new strain initially discovered in South Africa, called B.1.351, and three cases of the P.1 strain first discovered in Brazil.

    The number of B.1.1.7 variant cases last week was a 61 percent increase over the previous week, according to the CDC.

    These are the three dominant coronavirus variants currently spreading in the United States, according to the CDC.

    Numerous SARS-CoV-2 variants have emerged over the last several months, attracting the attention of health and science experts worldwide.

    The CDC and partners are increasing the numbers of specimens sequenced in laboratories around the country.

    COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to trend downward in the United States. However, the growing spread of variants increased complexity for containing the pandemic and drew great concern from experts and officials.

    The B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 concern scientists because of emerging data suggesting their increased transmissibility, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).


    More details also at


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!