Nearly 1 million workers have higher pay - Kazakh Labor Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The wages of over 950,000 low-paid citizens in Kazakhstan have been raised, announced Berdybek Saparbayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As of today, more than 184,600 employers have raised wages for 958,000 low-paid employees. It is necessary to continue this work together with regional administrations, trade unions, and employers. Every year, wages should increase now lower than the inflation rate. We should avoid any mass layoffs," Berdybek Saparbayev told today's Government session.

According to the Labor Ministry's press service, the above figure comprises 1,690 large business entities, 2,500 medium ones, and 180 small-sized businesses. At these enterprises, the average wage for a low-paid worker has increased by 33% (from KZT 43,000 to KZT 57,500).