    07:46, 23 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Nearly 100 babies born to women in their 50s in Kazakhstan last year

    Photo credit: Sarah Chai/Pexels

    4,075 twins, 48 triplets and one set of quadruplets were born in Kazakhstan in 2023, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Statistics Bureau.

    388,400 babies were born last year against 403,800 born the previous year. 51.6% of them are boys, 48,4% are girls. 230,300 babies were born in cities, the rest 158,000 in rural areas.

    Mangistau region leads in the number of births with 26.74 people per 1,000 population, followed by Turkistan region (26.18) and Shymkent city (25.70).

    Today, the country’s birth rates are highest for women aged 25 to 29 with 29%, and 30 to 34 with 26%. Women under 20 gave birth to 12,600 babies last year, while women over  50 welcomed 96 babies. The average age of women giving birth in 2023 was 29.7.

    23% of women gave birth to their second child, while over 1,000 to their eighth.

