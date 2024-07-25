Nearly 1,000 cities in Brazil suffering from severe drought

Brazil is currently facing a severe drought, with more than 1,000 cities nationwide experiencing special or severe drought conditions, according to a report released by Brazilian government departments on July 24, CGTN reports.

The report states that due to the drought, fires are occurring frequently across Brazil, with the number of fires reaching the highest level in nearly a decade. In the severely affected Amazon region, some areas have become isolated due to disrupted waterways, and government departments have urged residents to stock up on food.