Nearly 10,000 acute respiratory viral infection cases detected last week in Almaty

9,890 acute respiratory viral infection cases were recorded in Almaty last week, of which 6,000 cases detected in children, deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the city Assel Kalykova said, Kazinform News Agency reports.

She added that А/H3N2 flu strain has circulated since the beginning of the epidemiological season started last November.

232 А/H3N2 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases were reported among 2,850 patients in Almaty.

Assel Kalykova noted for the past seven months 447,062 acute respiratory viral infection cases were detected in the city that is 8.8% more compared to the same period of the previous year. 61.7% of the incidence rate falls on children with 275,749 cases.

She said 210,000 shots of Grippol Plus flu vaccine were bought for high-risk patient groups. The flu vaccination campaign will start in September and run until November.