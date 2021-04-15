EN
    11:23, 15 April 2021

    Nearly 11 thou doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Almaty in past day

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 10,924 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Almaty city over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the health office, a total of 108,069 citizens of Almaty have so far received the COVID-19 vaccine. 203 vaccination sites with 406 teams numbering 1,809 health workers function in the city.

    Notably, Almaty city is in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19.


