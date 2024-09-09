Nearly 110,800 enterprises established in Vietnam in 8 months

Nearly 110,800 enterprises were established in Vietnam in the first eight months of this year, posting a rise of 4.4 percent year on year, according to the country's General Statistics Office, Xinhua reports.

The registered capital of the new enterprises totaled over 994.7 trillion Vietnamese dong (40.3 billion U.S. dollars), up 0.7 percent year on year, said the office.

The number of new firms established in the period rose 5.5 percent in the services sector, 1.4 percent in the industry and construction sector, and decreased 3.7 percent in the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector compared to the same period last year.

From January to August, more than 57,300 enterprises which had temporarily ceased operations resumed their activities, posting a year-on-year increase of 25.3 percent, said the office.